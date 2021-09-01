2021-09-01 hungry

Previous
This Araneus destroid her own web, running to a prey.
I wish I had my real camera with me, and not only the phone.
Mona

Walks @ 7 ace
Sometimes I make a mess in the house too 😉
September 1st, 2021  
Rob Z ace
What a great photo with super lighting. It would have been interesting to be able to hang around to see if she fixed the damage. :)
September 1st, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
September 1st, 2021  
