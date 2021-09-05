Previous
2021-09-05 inspir°angel... by mona65
2021-09-05 inspir°angel...

... or whatever you see...

Inspired by @northy 's mundane challenge: fork. Great theme ☠northy, our Queen of the fork!
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45533/mundane-fork-come-play!
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
☠northy
Very nice! Love the low-key treatment! Thx for playing 🙂
September 5th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Cool
September 5th, 2021  
