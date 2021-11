2021-11-20 my privat flashback 6

I allow myself this week to go through some vacation pictures from a month ago and reminisce about my favorite memories. And have the pleasure to see them the first time on my big screen and not only on a mini-tablet.



Flashback 6: where streets are paved with marble. And millions of feet polished them mirror smooth and shiny. Old town of beautiful Zadar, with all the lights reflecting in the pavement.