Photo 2542
2022-02-14 N°14
Flash of red month 2022 N°13
Low key with selective colour for Valentines day. Hope you all have still butterflies in your stomach, living of love.
A composite of different lightpainting images using my self-made "dome" device.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
2704
photos
415
followers
58
following
696% complete
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th February 2022 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light painting
,
for2022
,
mw-22
,
mw-flashofred2022
,
mw-light-painting
Caterina
ace
Fantastic! Fav
February 14th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Stunning - instant fav -- so creative.
February 14th, 2022
