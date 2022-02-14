Previous
2022-02-14 N°14
Photo 2542

2022-02-14 N°14

Flash of red month 2022 N°13

Low key with selective colour for Valentines day. Hope you all have still butterflies in your stomach, living of love.

A composite of different lightpainting images using my self-made "dome" device.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Mona

Caterina ace
Fantastic! Fav
February 14th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Stunning - instant fav -- so creative.
February 14th, 2022  
