Previous
Next
2022-02-20 N°20 by mona65
Photo 2548

2022-02-20 N°20

Flash of red month N°20

Low key, a quick photo before I start to peel and cut the apples for a Sunday apple tarte.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise