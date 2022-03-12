Previous
2022-03-12 steel by mona65
Photo 2568

2022-03-12 steel

A lil' field of snow drops (snow bells as we call them), dancing in the last light of the day.

12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
Marloes ace
Such beauty and so fragile. Great bokeh! Fav :)
March 12th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture and editing!
March 12th, 2022  
