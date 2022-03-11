Sign up
Photo 2567
2022-03-11 ice blue
I tiny papercut placed in a toilet paper roll and surroundet by turqoise tulle. I made this papercut two years ago, in my paper month and it found light again today. So why not recycle the idea and add it in the rainbow month.
Here: the other one:
https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-04-07
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
2730
photos
412
followers
58
following
703% complete
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th March 2022 6:50pm
Tags
papercut
,
paper-art
,
mw-paper
,
rainbow2022
,
mw-22
,
mw-rainbow-2022
JackieR
ace
An immediate fav!!
March 11th, 2022
Desi
Oh how lovely! Such a great result
March 11th, 2022
