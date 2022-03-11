Previous
2022-03-11 ice blue by mona65
2022-03-11 ice blue

I tiny papercut placed in a toilet paper roll and surroundet by turqoise tulle. I made this papercut two years ago, in my paper month and it found light again today. So why not recycle the idea and add it in the rainbow month.

Here: the other one: https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-04-07
Mona

Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
JackieR ace
An immediate fav!!
March 11th, 2022  
Desi
Oh how lovely! Such a great result
March 11th, 2022  
