2022-03-29 sienna

A dry grass balancing in harmony.



Countdown rainbow month,... only two days to go.



So far I couldn't think of the next month, just because I wouldn't like to do another month full of restrictions. But when balancing this grass, I thought, that this would probably be a nice subject. Maybe not this one, but curly grasses per se. Let's see, maybe I just do a week, or some days. Or nothing at all,...