2022-04-18 the storks are back by mona65
2022-04-18 the storks are back

This is a bit a cr***y pic & and my cr***y composition doesn't help either. But I'm so excited that this couple of white storks (the partner flew off, when we got near) is back. There are more and more storks staying year round in Switzerland, but this pair is still into travels and they are long-distance migrants. So they just came back safely from Africa a couple of days ago. This one was preening it's feathers, and one just swirled away. Before going back to do some courtship and bill-clattering. So nice to see. Let's hope they have some cute babies again.
