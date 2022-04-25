Previous
2022-04-25 rain and shine by mona65
2022-04-25 rain and shine

Some drama around the Standerhorn Mountain today. This special light lasted only a couple of minutes and I was glad, that I had the camera ready.
Mona

Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
