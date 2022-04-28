Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2615
2022-04-28 fine feathers make fine birds
Detail of the white stork feather, the flew away the other day.
http://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-04-18
and of course I had to pick it up and bring it home.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2778
photos
410
followers
60
following
716% complete
View this month »
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th April 2022 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
feather
,
mw-22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close