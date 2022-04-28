Previous
Next
2022-04-28 fine feathers make fine birds by mona65
Photo 2615

2022-04-28 fine feathers make fine birds

Detail of the white stork feather, the flew away the other day. http://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-04-18 and of course I had to pick it up and bring it home.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise