2022-04-29 bench with a view
2022-04-29 bench with a view

Enjoying spring in the mountains with my parents.
If you look closely you can see orange marks on the snow. Sahara dust is well visible on snow and glaciers.
Susan Wakely
The Sahara dust gets everywhere. This scene reminds me of my favourite childhood book Heidi.
April 29th, 2022  
