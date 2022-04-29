Sign up
Photo 2616
2022-04-29 bench with a view
Enjoying spring in the mountains with my parents.
If you look closely you can see orange marks on the snow. Sahara dust is well visible on snow and glaciers.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2779
photos
410
followers
60
following
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-22
,
arnisee
Susan Wakely
ace
The Sahara dust gets everywhere. This scene reminds me of my favourite childhood book Heidi.
April 29th, 2022
