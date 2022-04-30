Previous
2022-04-30 concrete by mona65
2022-04-30 concrete

In Zurich today for theater and dinner. Getting there via one of the towns concrete railway stations. Great opportunity for some architectural street photography. Have a nice weekend.
Mona

