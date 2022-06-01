Previous
2022-06-01 old fashioned or sustainable by mona65
Photo 2649

2022-06-01 old fashioned or sustainable

You can call me whatever. But I'm one of those, ironing nice wrapping paper and silky ribbons, to put away and use it again. And as bonus I saw a picture in the bends this ribbon made, when putting it in my ribbon treasure stash.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
725% complete

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
I'd call you resourceful.
June 1st, 2022  
Beverley
You have a great eye… I really love this photo - sumptuous colours and textures.

I do same - I love gift wrapping and I’m a huge saver of stuff….
It’s a good thing! 😃
June 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Recycling and repurposing all in one.
June 1st, 2022  
