Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2649
2022-06-01 old fashioned or sustainable
You can call me whatever. But I'm one of those, ironing nice wrapping paper and silky ribbons, to put away and use it again. And as bonus I saw a picture in the bends this ribbon made, when putting it in my ribbon treasure stash.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2812
photos
407
followers
61
following
725% complete
View this month »
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
1st June 2022 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ribbon
,
mw-22
Walks @ 7
ace
I'd call you resourceful.
June 1st, 2022
Beverley
You have a great eye… I really love this photo - sumptuous colours and textures.
I do same - I love gift wrapping and I’m a huge saver of stuff….
It’s a good thing! 😃
June 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Recycling and repurposing all in one.
June 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I do same - I love gift wrapping and I’m a huge saver of stuff….
It’s a good thing! 😃