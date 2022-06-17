Sign up
Photo 2663
2022-06-17 roses on a table
I'd rather have roses on my table, than diamonds around my neck.
~Emma Goldman
My parents and I, visited today a rose festival in a family run rose nursery, not far from us. The decorations all over the place, have been so romantic and lovely.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
3
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2826
photos
404
followers
61
following
Tags
roses
,
rose festival
,
mw-22
,
rosenfest
Rob Z
ace
They certainly are beautiful - beautifully arranged too.
June 17th, 2022
Shanne
they are gorgeous, but possibly a bit big to have a romantic tete-a-tete at that table.
June 17th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
That's a gorgeous bouquet!
June 17th, 2022
