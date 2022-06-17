Previous
Next
2022-06-17 roses on a table by mona65
Photo 2663

2022-06-17 roses on a table

I'd rather have roses on my table, than diamonds around my neck.
~Emma Goldman

My parents and I, visited today a rose festival in a family run rose nursery, not far from us. The decorations all over the place, have been so romantic and lovely.

17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
They certainly are beautiful - beautifully arranged too.
June 17th, 2022  
Shanne
they are gorgeous, but possibly a bit big to have a romantic tete-a-tete at that table.
June 17th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
That’s a gorgeous bouquet!
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise