Previous
Next
2022-06-16 sunspot dancing on a paw by mona65
Photo 2662

2022-06-16 sunspot dancing on a paw

We are traying to keep the heat out, and closed all shutters,... Xia still found a sunspot.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful lighting!
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise