Photo 2662
2022-06-16 sunspot dancing on a paw
We are traying to keep the heat out, and closed all shutters,... Xia still found a sunspot.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
2825
photos
405
followers
61
following
729% complete
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th June 2022 7:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
xia
,
mw-22
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful lighting!
June 16th, 2022
