2022-06-15 looking for some hold by mona65
Photo 2661

2022-06-15 looking for some hold

A passion flower tendril on the "lookout" for some place to attach, and climb. I love the flowers https://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-06-07, but I'm even more attracted by the spirals of the tendrils. 😉
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Nice find. Beautiful leading line.
June 15th, 2022  
