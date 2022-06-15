Sign up
Photo 2661
2022-06-15 looking for some hold
A passion flower tendril on the "lookout" for some place to attach, and climb. I love the flowers
https://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-06-07,
but I'm even more attracted by the spirals of the tendrils. 😉
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2824
photos
406
followers
61
following
729% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2658
2659
2660
2661
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
15th June 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tendril
,
passiflora
,
passion flower
,
mw-22
haskar
ace
Nice find. Beautiful leading line.
June 15th, 2022
