2022-06-25 flares

Patrouille Suisse Northrop F-5E Tiger II Jet, releasing some flares, on a fly by demonstration.



I'm not a huge fan of air shows, but today the "Patrouille Suisse", one of the aerobatic team of the Swiss Air Force did a show for our city summer nights festival and some things happened in front of our balcony (against the light). So I used it to do some "fast moving object" training.