2022-07-26 hello to all my 365 friends

Just wanted to let you ll know, that I'm doing fine. I just have a lot (really a lot) of work right now, and on the way lost all my creativity and the ability to "see a daily picture". I'm sure it will eventually come back, and so will I.



Meanwhile have a picture of my badge & shiny lanyard, to symbolize, that it's just work, that made me being absent.



Thanks to everyone checking on me,... I really appreciate your friendship and concern.