Photo 2682
2022-08-12 sun
On a hike with my parents today, a planet path crossed our track, with different planet models. The sun and center of our system, had a pillar decorated with inscriptions saying "Sun" in three dozen languages.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2845
photos
400
followers
61
following
Milanie
ace
What a neat surprise there
August 12th, 2022
