Previous
Next
2022-08-12 sun by mona65
Photo 2682

2022-08-12 sun

On a hike with my parents today, a planet path crossed our track, with different planet models. The sun and center of our system, had a pillar decorated with inscriptions saying "Sun" in three dozen languages.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat surprise there
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise