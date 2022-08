2022-08-22 Lüneburg Heath

Lüneburg Heath (German: Lüneburger Heide) is in full bloom. It is a very large area of heather, geest and woodland in northern Germany. Once, and very long ago a lot of Germany was covered with heath, but now it is a rare sight and it was a pleasure to hike through the heather, hearing the bees and smelling the faint scent.