Photo 2692
2022-08-29 friends with wind and sky
"We'll make friends with the wind and sky and sun, and bring home spring in our hearts."
~ L.M. Montgomery
We are back from our little trip and we have spring in our hearts,...
A compass my Dad found for me in a brocante / vintage store.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2856
photos
397
followers
61
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Tags
layers
,
compass
,
mw-22
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
Despite modern technology I still like to have a pocket compass with me when exploring.
August 29th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Analog things have much more character than digital
August 29th, 2022
