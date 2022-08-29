Previous
2022-08-29 friends with wind and sky by mona65
Photo 2692

2022-08-29 friends with wind and sky

"We'll make friends with the wind and sky and sun, and bring home spring in our hearts."
~ L.M. Montgomery

We are back from our little trip and we have spring in our hearts,...

A compass my Dad found for me in a brocante / vintage store.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Bob Zwolinsky ace
Despite modern technology I still like to have a pocket compass with me when exploring.
August 29th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Analog things have much more character than digital
August 29th, 2022  
