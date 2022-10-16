Previous
2022-10-16 black linn falls
2022-10-16 black linn falls

We hiked a long loop hike in the hills of magical Perthshire. We loved walking through different landscapes and structures from muddy bogs, over dry ridges, and mossy forests, and haven’t met a soul,... until we entered the stretch along the river Braan. Here all folks gathered to marvel at the falls and the giant trees, that was an 18th-century pleasure ground for the Dukes of Atholl. I was first a bit shocked about the amount of people, but then I just joined in to gaze at this rich nature, the falls and the autumnal colours..
Kathy
How beautiful.
October 16th, 2022  
