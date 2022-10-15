Sign up
Photo 2708
2022-10-15 the kelpies
I so love the Kelpies near Falkirk. They are in my personal ranking of favorite sculptures, among the top 5. And by night, so wonderfully lit, I couldn‘t stop taking pictures,... and having fun with long exposure, and playing around.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th October 2022 9:24pm
Tags
scotland
,
kelpies
,
falkirk
,
mw-scotland
,
mw-scotland-22
Richard Brown
ace
Great shot. I would love to see these for real!
October 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This comes alive on a black background.
October 15th, 2022
