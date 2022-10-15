Previous
2022-10-15 the kelpies by mona65
2022-10-15 the kelpies

I so love the Kelpies near Falkirk. They are in my personal ranking of favorite sculptures, among the top 5. And by night, so wonderfully lit, I couldn‘t stop taking pictures,... and having fun with long exposure, and playing around.
Mona

Richard Brown ace
Great shot. I would love to see these for real!
October 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This comes alive on a black background.
October 15th, 2022  
