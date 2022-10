2022-10-19 autumnal drive

Lazy morning, and then a lot of driving through beautiful autumnal tree „tunnels“. The lil’ hike we though off, was barred because of storm damage / danger. Well lucky me, as we have been at the coast earlier and I had plenty of time to explore and for a long walk on a sandy beach. If I had still any dark thoughts in my mind from work etc. they are definitely blown away now. 😉 PS: i was not in the driver seat while taking this!