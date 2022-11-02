Previous
2022-10-02 🔶 = jocker by mona65
Photo 2726

2022-10-02 🔶 = jocker

OWO-5 / Wednesday / Prompt: ISO 100

More than one jocker needed for this pic. Adhesive film and some pp-jockers!

Sometimes I hate myself, for my ideas, that do not work out, as I want.

ISO 100 - f/6.3 - 1/15s

2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Sally Ings ace
I like the movement that you are showing
November 2nd, 2022  
