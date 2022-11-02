Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2726
2022-10-02 🔶 = jocker
OWO-5 / Wednesday / Prompt: ISO 100
More than one jocker needed for this pic. Adhesive film and some pp-jockers!
Sometimes I hate myself, for my ideas, that do not work out, as I want.
ISO 100 - f/6.3 - 1/15s
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2891
photos
387
followers
48
following
746% complete
View this month »
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd November 2022 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dice
,
iso100
,
mw-22
,
owo-5
,
mw-owo-5
Sally Ings
ace
I like the movement that you are showing
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close