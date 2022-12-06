2022-12-06 when the fog lifts

Drumlins and marshy hollows apear when the fog lifts, and show the moraine landscape near my home and reminding us of the last ice-age, that formed this scene.



Glad I have some "emergency"-hiking-boots in my car, so when driving home from work, I was able to go on an emergency hike, to clear my mind and enjoy my region. 😉🥾