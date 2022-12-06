Previous
2022-12-06 when the fog lifts by mona65
when the fog lifts

Drumlins and marshy hollows apear when the fog lifts, and show the moraine landscape near my home and reminding us of the last ice-age, that formed this scene.

Glad I have some "emergency"-hiking-boots in my car, so when driving home from work, I was able to go on an emergency hike, to clear my mind and enjoy my region. 😉🥾
Mona

Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Delboy79 ace
That seems to be your speciaiality shot Mona .I do like them
December 6th, 2022  
