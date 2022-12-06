Sign up
Photo 2744
2022-12-06 when the fog lifts
Drumlins and marshy hollows apear when the fog lifts, and show the moraine landscape near my home and reminding us of the last ice-age, that formed this scene.
Glad I have some "emergency"-hiking-boots in my car, so when driving home from work, I was able to go on an emergency hike, to clear my mind and enjoy my region. 😉🥾
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Delboy79
ace
That seems to be your speciaiality shot Mona .I do like them
December 6th, 2022
