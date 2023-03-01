Previous
2023-03-01 tussilago abstract by mona65
Photo 2829

2023-03-01 tussilago abstract

The Tussilago farfara, Foalsfoot is out. Definitely a sign of spring.

For the March rainbow challenge,... yet I have no concept, except that I will go with squares. So I can use some of the pictures as cards one day. Maybe.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Mona

Love this. Sooo excited for your rainbow month!
March 1st, 2023  
Carey Martin
This is so pretty!
March 1st, 2023  
