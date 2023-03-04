2023-03-04 hello spring

Previous
A storm broke a few branches of the Forsythia bush in front of our house. O brought them in, and in the warm of the house, the flowers openend up quickly and I can say hello spring.

4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Mona

Barb ace
I love forsythias! There were a row of them at the back property line at my childhood home. I think I need to get a forsythia this Spring for our current property. Pretty photo!
March 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image
March 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023  
