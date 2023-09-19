Previous
2023-09-19 curvy
Photo 2919

2023-09-19 curvy

Great start to our Peleponnes (Greece) Road Trip. We had a bit of everything today: great scenery, snorkeling in crystal clear water, history on an excavation site, a lighthouse for the feeling and great food and wine.
19th September 2023

Mona

@mona65
