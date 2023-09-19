Sign up
Photo 2919
2023-09-19 curvy
Great start to our Peleponnes (Greece) Road Trip. We had a bit of everything today: great scenery, snorkeling in crystal clear water, history on an excavation site, a lighthouse for the feeling and great food and wine.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3087
photos
362
followers
47
following
799% complete
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Views
8
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th September 2023 11:27am
Tags
lagoon“
,
geeece
,
mw-greece
,
peleponnes
,
„vouliagmeni
