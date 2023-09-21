Previous
2023-09-21 tiny backyard by mona65
Photo 2921

2023-09-21 tiny backyard

Little paradise on one of the many stairs in the old fishing village of Poros, away from the main alley down by the harbour.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Marvelous!! Instant fav.
September 22nd, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Your photo has a gorgeous glow to it.
September 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely golden image.
September 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a lovely space
September 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
It has a very painterly, almost watercolour, effect. Favourite
September 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
What a beautiful sunny scene.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise