Previous
Photo 2921
2023-09-21 tiny backyard
Little paradise on one of the many stairs in the old fishing village of Poros, away from the main alley down by the harbour.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
6
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3089
photos
361
followers
47
following
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st September 2023 9:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
greece
,
stairs
,
poros
,
mw-23
,
mw-greece
Chris Cook
ace
Marvelous!! Instant fav.
September 22nd, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Your photo has a gorgeous glow to it.
September 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely golden image.
September 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
what a lovely space
September 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
It has a very painterly, almost watercolour, effect. Favourite
September 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
What a beautiful sunny scene.
September 22nd, 2023
