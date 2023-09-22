Previous
2023-09-22 misty blues by mona65
Photo 2922

2023-09-22 misty blues

Through the blinds of todays hotel room „with a view“.

Later we hiked a bit along the coast an explored another cave. A huge one, that had „boardwalks“! and explanation panels from former excavations.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love it.
September 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise