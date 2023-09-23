Previous
2023-09-23 pastels by mona65
2023-09-23 pastels

Here on the Peleponnes all kind of bright or pastel colours are used to paint doors and window frames. I liked how the store owners t-shirt in this street even matches his alleys colour code.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9!
