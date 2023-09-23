Sign up
Photo 2923
2023-09-23 pastels
Here on the Peleponnes all kind of bright or pastel colours are used to paint doors and window frames. I liked how the store owners t-shirt in this street even matches his alleys colour code.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
Tags
street
,
greece
,
alley
,
mw-23
,
mw-greece
,
nefpoli
