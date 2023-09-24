Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2924
2023-09-24 built in the cliff
This chapel is part of the Elona Monastery that is built directly in the cliff of a mountain and hanging hundreds of meters over the ground. I post a picture of the cliff face with the monastery in the plan B album, for those interested.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3093
photos
362
followers
47
following
801% complete
View this month »
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Latest from all albums
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
169
2924
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Taken
24th September 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greece
,
mw-23
,
mw-greece
,
„elona
,
monastery“
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. That is very cool
September 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close