2023-09-24 built in the cliff by mona65
2023-09-24 built in the cliff

This chapel is part of the Elona Monastery that is built directly in the cliff of a mountain and hanging hundreds of meters over the ground. I post a picture of the cliff face with the monastery in the plan B album, for those interested.


Mona

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. That is very cool
