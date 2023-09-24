Previous
2023-09-24 B / Elona Monastery by mona65
169 / 365

2023-09-24 B / Elona Monastery

The Elona Monasteey built in the cliff of the Parnon Mountains in Greece. Detail of the chapel in my main album
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise