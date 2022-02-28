flash of red 2022

flash of red calendar 2022
All images of my flash of red month 2022, in one view. I love black and white!
Thanks for your comments and fav‘s through my black and white months. I really appreciate all of them. And thanks a million Ann @olivetreeann for the orga and hosting this challenge. This challenge is for me always very demanding and instructive, but also a great pleasure, and I do love to have a look at everyone's entries in black and white and of course I'm looking forward to see all the bw calendars and the "flash" of red.