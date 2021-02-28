Previous
Flash of red 2021 by mona65
158 / 365

Flash of red 2021

flash of red calendar 2020
The final image of my flash of red month 2020. I love black and white!

Thanks for your comments and fav‘s through my black and white months. I really appreciate all of them. And thanks a million Ann @olivetreeann for the orga and hosting this challenge. This challenge is for me always very demanding and instructive, but also a great pleasure, and I do love to have a look at everyone's entries in black and white and of course I'm looking forward to see all the bw calendars and the "flash" of red.

The monthly: overview with the linked images, can be found here: http://365project.org/mona65/365/2021-02
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
