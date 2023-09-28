Previous
2023-09-28 room with a view by mona65
Photo 2927

2023-09-28 room with a view

Quite some drama this morning, while preparing for the day. Great view from todays hotel room,...
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wowy pic! Great light and captured atmosphere! Fav :)
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise