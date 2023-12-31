2023-12-31 a dove of peace for the world

So before the calendar turns a new leaf over, before the social and mobile network gets flooded with messages in my part of the world, let me take a quiet moment, raise a glass to you and wish you and your loved ones from the bottom of my heart a good start in a wonderful, happy, healthy and peaceful New Year, full of inspiration, plenty of light, sweet surprises and sparkling bokeh.



Please spread peace, joy, happiness and bokeh around the world.

Happy New Year, my dear 365 friends.



Viva! Cheers! Santé! Salute! Salud! Sláinte!

Mona



And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been

~ Rainer Maria Rilke