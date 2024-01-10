Previous
2024-01-10 by mona65
Photo 2946

2024-01-10

10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s wonderful
January 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic
January 10th, 2024  
Dianne
So beautiful.
January 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Impressive
January 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
January 10th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
January 10th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous colours!
January 10th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Love the shapes and colours.
January 10th, 2024  
MamaBec ace
Oh, I hear you!
So many gaps in my last few years but I can’t bring myself to close my account.
I really want to put my first few years into a photo book. The first year is like a photo journal of my life as much as it is a photo project.
January 10th, 2024  
