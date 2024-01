2024-01-13 so nes gschnurpf

So nes gschnurpf --> Swiss German for "careless, poor sewing work".



Long story short: today I sewed 3 curtains to cover up a shelf and give a good background for a piece of art I planed to showcase there. I had a plan in my mind, but in every step something did not work out, and in the end, I don't even like the outcome. I need to let this project rest for a bit, and come up with something different or an idea how to make it better.