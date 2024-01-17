Sign up
Photo 2953
2024-01-17 sea of fog
Still overcast and foggy, but at least some of the mountains have been visible.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
5
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3122
photos
354
followers
47
following
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Views
25
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th January 2024 2:38pm
mountain
,
winter
,
foggy
,
switzerland
,
sea of fog
,
mw-24
Andy Oz
Gorgeous picture! Mountains always look good in B&W.
January 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Remarkable
January 17th, 2024
Joan
ace
Stunning photo!
January 17th, 2024
Leslie
ace
Wow agree Stunning
January 17th, 2024
Kathryn M
Fantastic capture. Love it.
January 17th, 2024
