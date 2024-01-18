2024-01-18 wheater phenomenon

But at least, it wasn't that cold. We had a storm today. A foehn storm. The foehn is a type of dry, warm, down-slope wind that occurs in the lee (downwind side) of a mountain range. It is so strong it warms up on the downhill fall and raises the temperatures in just a matter of minutes. Today we had for a short period of time, over 12.5° C. And just a few minutes after this picture the wind went to sleep, the water of the lake calmed immediately, and it started to rain. We even expect snow tonight.
Regionally, these winds are known by many different names. As mentioned, in Switzerland, Austria, Northern Italy “foehn”, in South Africa “bergwind”, and “chinook winds” in the Rocky Mountains, the Cascade Range and the Chugach Mountains.
BTW: The architectural steel sculpture, to the left is called "lake view", but I call it "the portal". It is an art installation from Roman Signer and takes visitors down a staircase below the lake surface and gives them a view into the lake via a window. http://365project.org/mona65/365/2015-06-08
Such an interesting info. Thanks for sharing