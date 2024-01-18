Previous
2024-01-18 wheater phenomenon by mona65
Photo 2954

2024-01-18 wheater phenomenon

Again, I got wet, just for a picture!

But at least, it wasn't that cold. We had a storm today. A foehn storm. The foehn is a type of dry, warm, down-slope wind that occurs in the lee (downwind side) of a mountain range. It is so strong it warms up on the downhill fall and raises the temperatures in just a matter of minutes. Today we had for a short period of time, over 12.5° C. And just a few minutes after this picture the wind went to sleep, the water of the lake calmed immediately, and it started to rain. We even expect snow tonight.

Regionally, these winds are known by many different names. As mentioned, in Switzerland, Austria, Northern Italy “foehn”, in South Africa “bergwind”, and “chinook winds” in the Rocky Mountains, the Cascade Range and the Chugach Mountains.


BTW: The architectural steel sculpture, to the left is called "lake view", but I call it "the portal". It is an art installation from Roman Signer and takes visitors down a staircase below the lake surface and gives them a view into the lake via a window. http://365project.org/mona65/365/2015-06-08
Mona

Corinne C ace
Sensational picture!
Such an interesting info. Thanks for sharing
January 18th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great wave capture. That sculpture and under the lake view sounds wonderful.
January 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great capture of the wave.
January 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful, fav
January 18th, 2024  
