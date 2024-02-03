Previous
2024-02-03 for #3 by mona65
2024-02-03 for #3

This morning I went up our little mountain a bit, to get an other perspektive and landscape. But ones the sun was up, I endet up with harsh light, and not the softness I expected or hoped for.
Mona

@mona65
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous landscape.
February 3rd, 2024  
