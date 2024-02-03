Sign up
Previous
Photo 2970
2024-02-03 for #3
This morning I went up our little mountain a bit, to get an other perspektive and landscape. But ones the sun was up, I endet up with harsh light, and not the softness I expected or hoped for.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3140
photos
352
followers
49
following
813% complete
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:49am
Tags
mw-24
,
for24
,
mw-for24
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous landscape.
February 3rd, 2024
