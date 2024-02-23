Previous
2024-02-23 for #23 by mona65
Photo 2990

2024-02-23 for #23

“Is negative space the space you don’t like, or the space that is not there? And if it’s not there how can you tell?”
~ Emma Bull

😉
~ Mona
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise