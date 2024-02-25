Sign up
Previous
Photo 2992
2024-02-25 for #25
An old picture that came by as memory from Google today,...
So I "made it" suit for "Flash of red month", negative space and helping to "balance" the calendar. (If that makes sense.)
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3162
photos
350
followers
49
following
819% complete
Tags
negative space
,
for2024
,
mw-24
,
mw-for24
Nova
ace
It's beautiful M. So magical and a fabulous memory for you :)
February 25th, 2024
