2024-02-28 for #28 snow by mona65
2024-02-28 for #28 snow

I love them, and in my language they are called "little snowbells" and not snowdrops. ;-)
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Mona

Bill Davidson
Nicely composed image. And the same applies in German.
February 28th, 2024  
JackieR
Such elegant simplicity
February 28th, 2024  
