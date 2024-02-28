Sign up
Previous
Photo 2995
2024-02-28 for #28 snow
I love them, and in my language they are called "little snowbells" and not snowdrops. ;-)
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Photo Details
snowdrops
for2024
mw-24
mw-for24
schneeglöggli
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed image. And the same applies in German.
February 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Such elegant simplicity
February 28th, 2024
