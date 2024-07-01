2024-07-01 the story of the footed bowl...

I found this footed bowl at a flea market a couple of days ago, and ‘had’ to have it.



My husband asked, ‘Why?’ I replied, ‘for my photography! This bowl makes a wonderful prop.’



He chuckled and said, ‘You already have so many props, and you hardly ever have the time to take out your camera these days.’



I admitted, ‘I know, and I want to change that. But regardless, I must have this bowl. Look at how it reflects the light.’



He agreed, ‘Okay, but every time you complain about not having an idea for the daily photo, you have to take a picture of this bowl.’



I agreed, 'Deal! July will be the month of the footed bowl – if I don’t have any other ideas.' And so, the equivalent of $2 changed hands, and I now have a new prop. Let’s see if it helps me get back on track.



PS 1: 😉it wasn't about the money, its because, we both have so much "stuff" and agreed on not adding more,... and more, and more.



PS 2: I wonder what you would call it. Chalice or goblet didn't seem to be appropriate.