This is for a photographic competition @52Frames . All about a self portrait. I'm trying to get really good at using different layers in Photoshop while taking cool pictures of landscapes during my adventures with my family. It bums me out to see how much people are messing up our planet. I guess I'm kind of a secret nature-loving person. This photo I made is like a sneak peek into that side of me, and I did it by playing around with different layers in Photoshop.