Previous
Next
Everyone swims in the Murray. by mortmanphotography
5 / 365

Everyone swims in the Murray.

While looking back at our recent trip down south to explore some cool places in Victoria, we made a stop at Albury/Wodonga. When you're in Albury, if the weather's nice, you've gotta take a swim in the Murray River. I still remember back when I was a new teacher, we used to swim in the Murray on super-hot summer afternoons.
I really wanted my two girls to have the same awesome experience, and they totally did. It was so hard to get them out of the water! I took this photo on the afternoon when we were at the Murray on January 5th, whilst my girls were having a blast swimming on a scorching summer afternoon. It shows how all the locals love swimming and sharing the experience. Every photo tells a story, and this one speaks volumes!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
You're right: swimming in the Murray is a wonderful experience. We swam at Wahgunyah a week ago!
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise