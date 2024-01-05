Everyone swims in the Murray.

While looking back at our recent trip down south to explore some cool places in Victoria, we made a stop at Albury/Wodonga. When you're in Albury, if the weather's nice, you've gotta take a swim in the Murray River. I still remember back when I was a new teacher, we used to swim in the Murray on super-hot summer afternoons.

I really wanted my two girls to have the same awesome experience, and they totally did. It was so hard to get them out of the water! I took this photo on the afternoon when we were at the Murray on January 5th, whilst my girls were having a blast swimming on a scorching summer afternoon. It shows how all the locals love swimming and sharing the experience. Every photo tells a story, and this one speaks volumes!

